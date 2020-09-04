“No experiments!” That was the CDU’s 1957 campaign slogan. Konrad Adenauer countered the SPD, which at the time pleaded for Germany to leave NATO. He prevailed. The Swiss government is currently striving to successfully fend off a radical advance, which is why the Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter was heard at a press conference with the words: “It is not the time for political experiments.”

The experiment that the FDP politician and with her the entire government as well as the large majority of the parliament in Bern absolutely want to prevent consists in the termination of the agreement on freedom of movement between Switzerland and the EU, which also ties Switzerland to the European Union was at stake.

The advance in this direction comes from the experimental laboratory of the national-conservative Swiss People’s Party (SVP), the strongest political force in the country with a voter share of almost 26 percent. The SVP has launched a popular initiative with the not quite neutrally formulated title “For moderate immigration”. In it, she calls for the free movement agreement, which has been in force since 2002, on the basis of which EU citizens look for a job in Switzerland and Swiss citizens can easily live and work in the EU, to be repealed. The vote on this initiative should actually take place in mid-May, but was postponed to the end of September due to the corona pandemic.

24 percent foreigners in Switzerland

According to the SVP, the free movement of people has made a significant contribution to the fact that a total of one million foreigners have moved to Switzerland over the past 13 years. 2.1 million foreigners currently live in the country. That corresponds to 24 percent of the total population. The share of EU and EFTA citizens in the total population is 17 percent. Most of the newcomers come from Italy (15.3 percent of foreigners), Germany (14.6), Portugal (12) and France (6.7).

In the opinion of the SVP, the influx from outside, which is now a long way from previous highs and which will continue to ebb away significantly this year due to the economic situation, is leading to growing foreign inflows, rising property prices, traffic jams on the streets, overcrowding of public transport and concreting the landscape through new buildings.

However, in the event that Switzerland terminates the agreement on the free movement of persons in order to independently control immigration from the EU again, six further bilateral agreements will automatically expire in accordance with the so-called guillotine clause. These concern the dismantling of technical trade barriers, public procurement, agriculture, research and air and land transport. This package of contracts, which was once laboriously negotiated over a period of seven years, gives the Swiss economy, which is strongly oriented towards export, largely unrestricted access to the European internal market with its 500 million customers.

Confederates benefit more than any other country

Since more than half of the exports go to the EU, this preferential access, which no other third country enjoys in this form, contributes significantly to Switzerland’s prosperity. According to a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation, the Swiss benefit more than any other nation from participating in the internal market. According to several surveys, immigration has not yet reduced employment opportunities or wages for the local population. Until the outbreak of the Corona crisis, there was almost full employment in Switzerland.

However, there is now a threat of a recession in Switzerland, the consequences of which cannot yet be foreseen. Justice Minister Keller-Sutter referred to this when she warned against political experiments: In her opinion, cutting the important access of Swiss companies to the EU internal market now would mean worsening the crisis. The fact that industrial products are automatically recognized as EU-compliant thanks to the bilateral agreements saves exporters a lot of time and effort.