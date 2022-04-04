episode 1 of “Moon Knight” It has finally come to streaming. This new bet is starring Oscar Isaac in the role of Moon Knight, who has been cataloged as the Batman of the UCM, because he is more brutal, morally he is located in intermediate points and —as the aforementioned actor had anticipated— more dark than other heroes.

However, the production is an origin story for the vigilante, as his beginnings in comics date back to #32 of Marvel Comics’ Werewolf by night. In that sense, astute viewers noticed that there is a QR code in one of the scenes and discovered a valuable easter egg.

Scene from “Moon Knight” included a real QR code for fans. Photo: The Direct

Wich is the gift?

Specifically, as confirmed by the ComicBook portal, the code stands out when Steven Grant is explaining something about Egyptian mythology to a girl in a museum.

Although it could go unnoticed at first, since many museums in real life have these details to offer more information to their visitors, a Reddit user shared that the one shown in the Disney + series is functional and redirects to a special Marvel Unlimited page.

Upon entering the link, fans can access a free digital copy of 1975’s Werewolf by Night #32, Moon Knight’s first comic book appearance.

Moon Knight appeared in the Werewolf by night comic. Photo: diffusion

This exciting gift can also be taken as an easter egg from the future. In the same style of Pixar, which usually hides clues of its next projects, this Marvel werewolf easter egg would refer to the Halloween special they are preparing with Gael García Bernal as the titular hero.

“Werewolf by night”, Marvel’s Halloween special for Disney Plus will feature Gael García Bernal. Photo: Composition/Marvel

The first episode of “Knight of the Moon” is now available on Disney +, and the new chapters will arrive on the platform every Wednesday. You can’t miss them.