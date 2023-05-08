Oprah said it before, but this motorist took the statement very literally and threw a lot of money out of the window during a chase in Antwerp.

What would you do? You see a car driving and suddenly the hundred euro notes swirl around you. Of course, that’s not pure coffee, but can you resist not picking up a few notes…

Motorist throws money during pursuit in Antwerp

This was the case in Antwerp last Saturday. The police tried to pull a man over after a traffic violation, but he didn’t like that and took off in his BMW. Spokesman Willem Migom of the Antwerp police says that “the driver kept our team on the line for a while by driving around a few blocks, but at a certain point the car took off at full speed.”

The police then gave chase. Large sums of cash were then thrown from the car. According to the Gazet van Antwerpen this concerns tens of thousands of euros. Agents managed to pick up much of the money. However, the police do not rule out that bystanders have also been grabbing. It is unknown how much money was thrown out the window in total and how much money is still missing.

Remarkably, the driver managed to escape on his own. Has the action yielded anything, so to speak? In the first instance, because on the night in question the man turned himself in to the police station. Why he ran off and why he threw so much money out the window is still unknown. But it is certain that he wanted to hide something, why else would you do it.

Remarkable twist

Police thought they saw the car again earlier in the evening. He was caught again after a chase. However, it was still a different car that resembled the BMW. This driver ran off because he had a driving ban, but was caught.

Crazy night at our neighbors. The question remains whether you can resist the temptation when there is money on the street. Even though you know you shouldn’t actually take it…

