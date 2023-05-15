The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in cooperation with the Al Tadawi Group for Health Care, implemented a campaign of free medical examinations targeting travelers through Dubai Airport, and the administration’s employees, in addition to the employees of 25 agencies operating inside the airport.

Major General Talal Al-Shanqeeti, Assistant Director for Air Ports Affairs at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said that the initiative aims to enhance health awareness among employees working at Dubai Airport and travelers, and the importance of periodic examination for early detection of various diseases.

He stressed the need for periodic medical examinations to become a prevalent societal culture for all, to discover diseases and address them before they escalate, indicating that the administration aims to examine a large number of employees and travelers, to establish the culture of periodic examination and its importance to them.

He pointed out that the free examination campaign was provided to serve passengers through Dubai Airport, and all employees working at the airport, in various medical specialties, in addition to providing various training and awareness programs.

For his part, Chairman and CEO of Al Tadawi Group for Health Care, Marwan Haji Nasser, said that the campaign provides free medical examinations for travelers and workers at Dubai Airport, Terminal 1, in 8 different medical specialties: internal medicine, ophthalmology, orthopedics, geriatrics, and gynecology. childbirth, physiotherapy, dermatology, and urology,” in addition to awareness programs on proper nutrition, giving them comprehensive reports about their health, and treatment plans for those who suffer from any health problems.

Haji Nasser emphasized that the campaign, which is being implemented in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, aims to raise awareness of the importance of periodic medical examinations, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, as well as detecting any diseases that travelers or employees may suffer without knowing and helping them with treatment.

He continued, “The campaign also included measuring vital signs of the body, examining cholesterol, vitamin D levels in the blood, diabetes and pressure, in addition to providing training courses on first aid, so that everyone can provide proper medical assistance during emergencies.”

A multidisciplinary medical team, consisting of specialized doctors and a highly qualified nursing staff, equipped with the latest medical devices and technologies, which allow patients to be examined in place and give results at the same time, in a few minutes, participated in the campaign.