Free Match Ukrainian freelancer’s mother hid the championship belt in the basement of Irpin – The apartment was destroyed, but the belt survived

Bellator middle champion Jaroslav Amosov will defend his title when the war is over.

Freestyle Association Bellator Champion Jaroslav Amosovin should defend its title next month Michael Pagea against Bellator 281 in London.

But Amosov has withdrawn from the match. He has brought his family to safety and returns to Irpin to fight.

Amosov talks about his decision and the war on the Ukrainian sports website Instagram.

Amosov is part of the regional defense of his hometown of Irpin. Irpin is located 21 kilometers northwest of Kiev and there have been fierce fighting. It was occupied by Russian forces for some time, and atrocities have also been uncovered there in the wake of the occupation.

“Russian soldiers bombed houses, killed civilians, raped women. They killed people in cars, people who just wanted to leave the occupied territory and live. ”

“A lot of people sat in the basements for over a month. When Irpin was released, they were given a piece of bread. They cried and thanked. Before that, they sat without water and light, fearing that someone might come in and be shot. “

Freestyle wrestler also tells how his mother took care of the championship belt so that it would not be left at the mercy of the Russians. The mother would not have wanted to leave home after the war broke out, but Amosov persuaded her to leave her home.

“When my mother packed up, she hid the belt in the basement. It’s good he did it. During the occupation, the robbers destroyed his apartment. ”

In his video message, Amosov says he has received contacts on social media from Russian athletes who do not support the war.

“The Russian athletes who follow my Instagram wrote to me that they don’t support the so-called special military operation, but they can’t express it on social media,” Amosov said.

David Rickels (left) and Jaroslav Amosov played in August 2019.

Defending the championship belt will be missed, which means that Page and Logan Storley will compete in the interim championship in May.

“They’re fighting for a temporary championship, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m waiting for the war to end and defend my title.”