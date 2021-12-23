Free Match UFC Veteran Retires After Four Years of Non-Competition for the Second Doping Infringement of His Career

Freestyle player Michel Prazeres will focus on jujitsu and relaxation.

Freestyle wrestler Michel Prazeres has received a four – year ban from competition from the U.S. Anti – Doping Agency (USADA), says MMAfighting site. The offense was already the second career of a Brazilian wrestler.

In March 2019, boldenone classified as an anabolic steroid was found in a doping sample from Prazeres. At the time, he was banned from competing for two years.

Prazeres returned to the cage last summer in Las Vegas after a ban. He lost Shavkat Rakhmonoville in the second installment.

Soon Prazeres suffered again. This time, a variety of substances were found in the urine samples of a 40-year-old freestyle athlete, including clomiphene, oxandrolone, which is classified as an anabolic steroid, and testosterone.

UFC’s according to anti-doping practice, Prazeres will be banned for four years. This means that he would not be eligible to play again until 2025.

Prazeres, 40, resigned from the UFC in early December. He told MMAfightinghas requested that the agreement be terminated.

“I’m focusing on my business, and who knows, maybe I’ll be back to match in the future. I am now focusing on jujitsu and relaxation, ”Prazeres said.

Prazeres played in the UFC for more than eight years and 14 games, including four losses and ten wins.