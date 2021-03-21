Free Match The women’s jersey series UFC match ended with a middle finger showing and interviewing: “I’ll follow you home”

The result of the match between Cheyanne Buyis and Montserrat Ruiz was also annoying.

To the UFC night with rapid notice Kay Hansen alerted for a while Montserrat Ruiz met on Saturday at UFC night Cheyanne Buyisin in the women’s basketball match.

The more experienced Buyis hit upright better, but Ruiz took the match to the mat, where he dominated victoriously. It angered even the pre-favorite.

The match at the end, not comrade hugs were seen, but sniffing. At the end of the match, the referee separated the duo and for a moment it seemed that the pair was attacking each other again.

Buyis got furious and cursed. Ruiz responded by showing a middle finger. At the end of the situation, Buyis shouted, “I’ll follow you home, motherfucker!”

A video of the incident can be seen on Twitter.

Cheerful Ruiz did not let the incident affect, but danced after his victory.

In a post-match interview, Ruiz said he was happy to be an underdog. He gets strength from it when some don’t want him to win.