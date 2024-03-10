Free Match | The way to the UFC was opened for a Finnish freelancer – he participates in the “world's most violent” reality TV show

Omran Chaaban is a few wins away from the UFC.

For a Finnish-Lebanese for a freelancer Omran to Chaaban an interesting route to the sport's biggest organization, the UFC, opened up.

Chaaban, 23, participates The Ultimate Fighter for the 32nd production season of the program.

TUF is a legendary reality TV show in wrestling circles that started in 2005. The show features a real freestyle tournament, the winner of which is rewarded with a contract with the UFC.

Along with the matches, the lives of the athletes and their preparation for the matches are presented.

The first season, with its wild and bloody finale, immediately made the show legendary Forrest Griffin and by Stephan Bonnar sometimes took the UFC's popularity to a whole new level.

Because the show constantly features injuries and wild knockouts, it can be considered the world's most violent reality TV show.

Chaaban will participate in the middleweight tournament, for which he may be a bit small as a middleweight in his weight class. To get to the finals, you must first win the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Competitors are divided into two groups, coached by the stars of women's freestyle: Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Chaaban won the middleweight title of the UAE Warriors promotion in January in the United Arab Emirates. For an outspoken fighter, a reality TV show is a perfect opportunity to increase his visibility and profile in the eyes of the UFC.

Filming is expected to start in March. The premiere is in June.

Chaaban is the first Finnish competitor in the program's history. The athlete who lives and trains in Ireland has won six out of seven matches in his professional career. The only loss came in the middle division.