Free Match | The UFC star confused with his Donald Trump speeches – “We can't be stopped”

Colby Covington's comments were confusing.

American free athlete Colby Covington failed to capture the welterweight title at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

The reigning champion Leon Edwards, 32, beat Covington, 35, by all judges' votes. Edwards dominated the fight and was the clear winner of the match according to all the judges' papers.

Still, Covington refused to accept defeat. He said at the press conference that, according to his own opinion, he won three of the five rounds of the fight.

Covington claimed he was a victim of refereeing.

“The judges never favor me. They hate me for who I am Donald Trump's supporter. Everyone in this Arena hates Trump, so be it. Life goes on,” Covington said MMAJunken by.

Trump was there in Las Vegas to watch the match. He arrived at the scene of the main boss of the UFC by Dana White and a musician Kid Rock's with and received thunderous applause from the audience.

Trump also went to cheer on Covington before the fight began.

Right after the match after Joe Rogan interviewed Covington in the cage. Rogan asked Covington about the course of the fight, but the fighter turned the conversation to Trump.

“I want to single out Donald Trump. We can be slowed down, but we can't be stopped. He will make America great again, reduce inflation and close the borders. Donald Trump is the only one who can do that. Vote for Donald Trump in 2024,” Covington said Marcan by.

Marca reported that during Covington's speech, the TV cameras briefly turned to Trump, who visually flinched several times when his name was mentioned.

Trump didn't even listen to Covington's speech until the end, but left the side of the cage in the middle of the opponent's outpouring. Marca estimates that Trump, who was profiled as a winner, was embarrassed to be associated with the loser Covington.