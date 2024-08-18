Free Match | The referee’s actions caused confusion – they were changed in the middle of the broadcast

Free match|It seemed that the competitor in the home circle was favored.

Judge Howie Booth’s the scorecard caused a lot of confusion among the free fight organization during the night of the UFC’s big fight in Perth, Australia, the night before Sunday, Finnish time.

Fought in their home ring Or Tuivasa lost his heavyweight match to a Surinamese Jairzinho to Rozenstruik by unanimous vote.

The Australian cult player Tuivasa got his feet wet, especially in the second and third sets. His face was bloodied and his head bent as the bell rang, while Rozenstruik was strong and controlled.

According to UFC statistics, Rozenstruik landed 91 significant blows. Tuivasa’s equivalent was 37. The statistics are not available to the referees during the match.

For some reason, however, Booth condemned Tuivasa, winning all rounds, as shown in the attached scorecard. About other judges David Lethaby beat all sets to Rozenstruik, and By Charlie Keech in my opinion, Tuivasa only won the opening set.

In social in the media, Booth’s conviction was considered a scandal.

Rozenstruik himself asked in X if Howie Booth was in the cloud.

Freelancer by Derek Brunson according to Booth could not be trusted at all.

The Australian Combat Sports Commission reacted to the situation immediately.

Booth was scheduled to referee one of the night’s main matches, but was pulled midway through the live broadcast. It was replaced Ben Cartlidge.