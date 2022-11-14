Free Match | The freestyle athlete known for his knockouts died at only 38 years old

Anthony Johnson made it to the UFC title fight twice.

of the United States He fought in the UFC free fight series for ten years and twice lost the title fight Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has died at the age of 38. This was reported by the Bellator MMA series on Twitter.

Competing in the lower heavyweight division, Johnson won 23 fights and lost six in his MMA career. 17 of the wins came by knockout. The last time he competed was in May of last year. According to a Bellator spokesperson, Johnson had been in the grip of a serious illness for over a year.

“For a guy who struck fear into the hearts of so many, Anthony Johnson was a caring person. What a person he was… sometimes life is not fair”, who once reached the World Championship bronze medal in freestyle wrestling and beat Johnson twice in the freestyle wrestling championship Daniel Cormier stated ESPN by.