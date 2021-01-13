Free Match The former freestyle star was one of Donald Trump’s supporters who broke into the convention hall, shelved for his commentator wash

Pat Miletich claims he did not observe any violence in the conquest of the Congress House.

Former freestyle UFC champion Pat Miletich attended the conquest of the U.S. Congress House by the President Donald Trumpin as a supporter, says, among other things mmamania.com.

Miletich, 54, is already another sports-related congressional intruder. It was reported on Tuesday swimmer and olympic winner Klete Kellerin also participated in the conquest, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

Since his sports career, Miletich has served as a coach and commentator for the LFA freestyle organization. Now he has been shelved, at least for now. Miletich himself talked about his shelving on Instagram video, which has since been removed.

“I want you to know that no one with whom I walked to the Capitol was involved in any violence. I walked with white, black, and several Chinese who fled communism. The LFA got a lot of pressure from this, and they had to distance themselves from me. I understand their situation, ”Miletich said in a video that was removed according to mmamania.com.

The LFA has not yet decided on a follow-up with Miletich. The LFA says in a statement that the situation is being monitored, but Miletich will not be involved in next night’s match night.