Free Match The first hit settled, the UFC match ended in 22 seconds and brought in a $ 50,000 bonus

Dan Ige knocked out Gavin Tucker before the match got off to a good start.

Freestyle One of the most anticipated encounters at the UFC match event ended on Saturday with a real lightning strike.

Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker faced UFC 187 in a feather series match that became surprisingly short.

The contestants only sought their positions when Yes’s right straight hit the middle of Tucker’s face. The blow was the first and at the same time the last of the match. Ige offset the knockout with a $ 50,000 bonus.

“I wanted to show all my progress after a long break, but it’s hard to heal the knockout of the right hand,” Ige commented in an ESPN interview.

Yes’s balance is now 15 wins and three losses. For Tucker, the loss was another. There are 13 wins.