Free Match | The body of a Russian volunteer was found on the train – the aunt disappeared last year

Georgi Gagloev’s death is suspected to have been violent.

Russian free athlete Georgi Gagloev has died under unclear circumstances. Gagloev’s death is reported, among other things, by a Russian news agency Tass.

According to TASS’s anonymous source, Gagloyev was found dead in the carriage of a train traveling from Moscow to Vladikavkaz.

According to the source, the death is suspected to have been violent.

Ria Novosti according to sources, Gagloyev’s body was found at a stop in Rostov-on-Don. According to one theory presented by the Russian media, Gagloev would have been suffocated with a pillow in his carriage.

According to Ria Novosti, Gagloev’s death has been connected with his aunt Rimma Gaglojevan until disappearing in February of last year. Gagloyeva disappeared in the territory of the Republic of Ingushetia in the southern parts of Russia’s European side.

Gagloev, who has been actively looking for his aunt since last winter, himself believed that Gagloyeva was kidnapped because of this profession. Gagloyeva had worked as a fortune teller, which is prohibited in the Muslim-majority North Caucasus.

Free match circles next Bloody Elbow according to Gagloyev, after the disappearance of his aunt, he published a video in which he asked for help in the search from, among others, the notorious leader of the Chechen Republic, known as an avid freestyler From Ramzan Kadyrov.

Gagloev fought as a freestyle professional four times, most recently in March 2021. He lost three of the matches.