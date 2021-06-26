Free Match On Midsummer’s Eve, Finnish wrestlers struck full batches in a London cage

Jesse Urholin and Edward Walls were present at the top-level evening.

Englishman On the evening of Mage’s Midsummer’s Eve in London, two Finnish freestyle wrestlers were seen.

Pori resident Jesse Urholin defeated his Welsh opponent Aaron Khalidin in the playoffs.

Urholin dominated the match, but the tenacious Khalid lasted the whole match and hit a bleeding wound for the Finn in the second round.

The match ended after full batches with the unanimous decision of the referees to win Urholin.

Full The items also matched the Lappeenranta feather series Edward Walls, who faced the Englishman on the main card of the evening Steve Aimablen. The match ended in an English points win.

Cage Warriors is a major freestyle organization in Europe. Through it, many contestants have risen to the ranks of the UFC, the best-known organization in freestyle wrestling.