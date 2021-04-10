Free Match Nina, the wife of two weight class UFC champions Amanda Nunes, climbs into the cage six months after giving birth: “I feel great”

The child of the two freestyle wrestlers has already gotten into the UFC cage and watched their mothers ’workouts.

Brazilian Amanda Nunes has been the UFC dwarf series champion since 2016 and the feather series champion since 2018. His wife Nina Nunes (os Ansaroff) is also a freelancer competing in the UFC promotion.

Nina makes a return to the UFC cage on Saturday after a two-year match break and one pregnancy.

The couple has Reagan Ann -born child, born by Nina in September last year. Amanda has posted a lot of social photos of the family on social media.

Reagan has already gotten into the cage to congratulate his Amanda mother after a winning match and has been involved in watching Nina’s mother’s rehearsals.

Pregnancy During his regular training and dieting, Nina faces the biggest match of her career to date Dern Mackenzien.

Both contestants have ten wins, but there are differences in the losing lists. Ansaroff has lost six times in his professional career, Mackenzie only once.

MacKenzie also made a return to the ring very quickly after having a child.

“MacKenzien is really tough, he doesn’t just do jujitsu, but he also likes to throw. He has a big heart, so I’ve taken my preparations very seriously, especially now after pregnancy. I got a lot more weight, but I also dropped it and I feel terrific, “Nina told mmajunkien in an interview.

In the latest in her match in the summer of 2019, Nina lost Tatiana Suarezille. Before that, he was in the tube with four wins.

Nina believes that if she had won Suarez, she would have had the opportunity to compete for the title. He expects the same now if he defeats Dern.

Currently, however, there is only one master in the family. In the UFC Instagram video, Nina talks about what it’s like to be married to a UFC champion.

“Make sure he’s always been fed, it’s number one. Hunger at that level is not fun. Another thing is to do something other than freestyle at times. Third, there is no need to be afraid of champions. ”