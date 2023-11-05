Free Match | Mark Zuckerberg sprained his knee during free practice – had to have surgery

CEO of Meta company Mark Zuckerberg posted an update on his freestyle accident on Instagram.

Meta company (including Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp) CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg had to be operated on the operating table on Friday due to an accident that happened during free match practice.

Zuckerberg says in his Instagram update that he tore the anterior cruciate ligament of his left leg. According to Zuckerberg, the goal of the training was to start the year.

“Now this is moving a bit. I’m still waiting for it [ottelun] after my recovery,” Zuckerberg writes.

Zuckerberg participated in a jiujitsu tournament for the first time last May. Recently, he has been posting updates on his freestyle training on social media.

A few weeks ago, he shared a close-up of his face on Instagram, where he had bruises on his nose and under his eyes “as a result of sparring that got a little out of hand.”

Zuckerberg and Tesla have long been rumored to be a billionaire Elon Musk’s about the free match, but at least for now it has remained at the level of talk, and in addition, Musk stated last August that he has to undergo surgery before the match can take place.

After Musk’s announcement, Zuckerberg stated that he wants an exact date for the match.

“Otherwise, it’s time to move on. I’m focused on fighting with people who take the sport seriously,” Zuckerberg stated on Threads last August of The Guardian by.