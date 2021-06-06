Free Match Makwan Amirkhan’s winning UFC debutant praises the resistance but was disappointed with the outcome

Kamuela Kirk won her first UFC match with all the votes.

Freestyle wrestler Makwan Amirkhani lost UFC debutant Kamuela Kirkille, 27, in a match in Las Vegas the night before Sunday.

After a steady first set, Kirk from the U.S. got to the top of the match and won all the judging votes for the match after full sets.

Kirk said in the post-match in an interview disappointed with the result. Kirk has had his previous 11 wins before full time.

“I wish I could end the match, I always want a closing win. I am disappointed that I did not win now with the finish. ”

Amirkhania Kirk boasts of a tough guy who has fought top players like Shane Burgosin and Edson Barbozan with. Therefore, he didn’t want to ring himself too much for not being able to finish the match before full time.

Matching in the UFC night was Kirk’s biggest match to date. Opportunities have been in the air in the past, but match plans have gone wrong for one reason or another.

Previous in the case of offers, the names of the opponents were not familiar, but the name of Amirkhan was known to Kirk.

“Now that I got a call that offered Amirkhan, I knew who it was and it made this even more great. Come play against a guy who is well known and successful. I hope my next opponent is at an even higher level. ”

Kirk accepted Amarkhan’s original opponent at a very short notice Nate Landwehrin after injury.

Kirk has already played three times this year, including the last two matches in three weeks. It’s quite a fast pace in a professional freestyle match. He hopes to have two more matches later this year.

The loss was 32 in a row for 32-year-old Amirkhan. He has won six of his ten UFC matches. Amirkhan’s current contract with the UFC expired for that match.