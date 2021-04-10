Free Match Makwan Amirkhani, who founded his own hall, is a strict coach who cannot tolerate delays or explanations: “No one here laughs”

Makwan Amirkhani established a gym in Raiso, where he trains in a disciplined manner.

Finland the most successful freelancer Makwan Amirkhani told his rumors in the latest Overkillpodcast.

Amirkhani has spent his time in the newly established gym in Raisio, where he is about 6-10 hours a day.

“Let’s say that I’m at home because I live in that behind the wall, and I spend a happy time here,” Amirkhani told the podcast.

To the hall Amirkhani has created a framework in which she can practice fully throughout the year. She also runs workouts for both adults and children.

Amirkhani describes himself as a tight coach. The truth in training may come as a surprise, as the freestyle wrestler is often seen with a smiling side.

“Many have the image that comes through finnish and the internet. Outside of training, I smile, but when I step in that door, no one here laughs. ”

Amirkhani does not tolerate delay. He has also sharpened for children that exercises must be on time. Sanctions are promised for the whole group if one is late.

The children have apparently internalized the matter. Amirkhani says she got a picture from the parent of one of the children, where the child was fully full already on at 1 pm, when the training started at five.

Turhia Amirkhani refuses to listen to explanations either. If your back is sore because your back muscles have been done the day before, that is not a sufficient reason to stay home.

Often parents ask for training leave.

“These requests come, there are birthdays and name days, all during the year. If everyone participates, it’s pretty much out of training. ”

Amirkhani believes he will compete for another ten years, maybe more. When his career ends, he’s not going to stay on the couch at home.

He loves coaching and gets pleasure from seeing the trainees develop.

Admittedly, a freestyle wrestler demands the full commitment of those he coaches.

“If you are serious about, and I’m not kidding.”