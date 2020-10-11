Upgrade
Free Match Makwan Amirkhani was softened in three installments

October 11, 2020
Amirkhani have won six of their nine UFC matches and was an underdog for a match against the Brazilian.

Finnish freestyle wrestler Makwan Amirkhani lost to a Brazilian in a feather series match in Abu Dhabi Edson Barbozalle, which softened a 31-year-old Finn in three installments.

Amirkhani received a quick call-back to the match at the end of September because of a Nigerian Sodiq Yusuff withdrew.

Amirkhani last fought in July on Abu Dhabi’s “fight island” and at that time defeated the Scots Danny Henryn with a choke grip.

In the match held on the night before Sunday, the loss was recorded by a unanimous referee’s decision by votes 26-30, 27-30, 28-29.

Amirkhani have won six of their nine UFC matches and was an underdog for a match against the Brazilian. Barboza have won 21 of 30 matches.

Log In