Sunday, March 19, 2023
Free Match | Makwan Amirkhani suffered another crushing defeat

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in World Europe
Amirkhani fought at UFC night in London.

18.3. 23:05

Finland the number one player in the freestyle match Makwan Amirkhani lost to the Welshman at UFC 286 in London To Jack Shore. The featherweight match was decided in the second round by Shore’s back choke.

For Amirkhani, 34, from Raisio, the loss was already the fifth in the last six matches. His possibility to continue on UFC match nights is now uncertain. In total, Amirkhani has won 17 matches and lost nine in his career.

Even in the opening set, Amirkhani was very involved in the match and took it with a score of 10–9.

