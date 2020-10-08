Free Match Makwan Amirkhani put his life in a new order of priority: qualifying friends and a drastic addition to practice – promises next Sunday’s match will end before full time

Makwan Amirkhani faces hard-kicked Edson Barboza in Abu Dhabi early Sunday.

Finland first freestyle wrestler Makwan Amirkhani will face Finnish time in the UFC match in Abu Dhabi early Sunday Edson Barbozan. Amirkhani promised at a match media event that there would be no full time in the cage.

“I can promise that this match won’t go to the referees,” Amirkhani said.

Amirkhani is convinced that he will beat the hard-kicked Barboza.

“He’s not as explosive as I am.”

Initially, Barbozan had to face another wrestler, but after his injury, Amirkhani received an invitation.

“I had to fight a week later, but I was ready. I was happier [tästä vastustajasta], ”Amirkhani said, pointing out that he had wanted to face Barboza in the past.

“Maybe I asked too much in the past,” Amirkhani said.

Amirkhani also said he feels he has made a fresh start in his career.

“I spend 6-7 hours in the gym every day. I’m not interested in anything other than a match. ”

Amirkhani says it has demanded a drastic change anyway. He said the number of friends has decreased and he is no longer celebrating at all. The reason is that Amirkhani feels all outsiders interfere with match preparation and practice.

“I looked in the mirror and started crying. How can they hurt most of all, what I have built. I had to burn bridges with these people, ”Amirkhani said.

Amirkhani exacerbated the matter by not going to other people’s jobs either, so why should he be bothered either.

In addition, earlier Amirkhani took a break for several months after the previous match – now he says he will go to the gym the day after the match.

“I used to give equalization to others.”

Amirkhani last played in July, when he won the first set with a break Danny Henryn. 31-year-old Amirkhani has fought 20 times, of which he has won sixteen.

Viaplay shows Makwan Amirkhan the match. The matches will start at 03 on Sunday. Amirkhan’s match is the second to last of the evening in a six-match night.