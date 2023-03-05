Free Match | Jon Jones made a triumphant return from his long hiatus

Jones moved up his weight class to heavyweight and defeated France’s Ciryl Gane.

Freelancer Jon Jones returned triumphantly from a three-year hiatus to the UFC ring and directly to the championship match.

Having won everything in his light heavyweight career, Jones moved up his weight class to heavyweight and defeated the French Cyril Ganen. The match ended in a takedown and guillotine choke after a short standing fight in the first round.

In the second main match of the match night, a surprise was seen when a long-time superior dominated his weight class Valentina Shevchenko lost his championship by back strangulation To Alexa Grasso.