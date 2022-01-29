Free Match Jenna Horto grabbed silver in the World Cup

The World Cup was held in Abu Dhabi.

Finland Jenna Horto lost to the World Cup final with the vote of Ireland Nadine Abbott Bissetille In the World Championships for amateur freestyle matches in Abu Dhabi, the Finnish Freestyle League Association says in a press release.

In the match, Horto dominated the first set with his vertical match, but the Irishman got to put pressure on the mat in the latter two sets and took all the referee’s votes to the match.

Horton weighed less than 47.6 pounds.

The World Championships were held for the first time in the United Arab Emirates and, despite the corona pandemic, a record number of more than 400 contestants from a total of 56 countries took part.

Horto has previously achieved European Championship gold (2018), European Championship silver (2021) and World Championship bronze (2018) in his amateur career. In addition, Horto, who represents Sisu Gym in Järvenpää, has numerous Finnish championships.

In addition, Sisu Gym won the Finnish World Championship bronze medal Max Hynninen in a series of feathers under 21 years of age and Marko Sarasjärvi in the men’s lightweight series.

In Abu Dhabi, seven Finnish players competed, with a combined result of eight wins and seven losses out of 15 matches, the press release states.