Free Match In the middle of the match come off the finger was in place – “I am willing to lose my fingers UFC Agreement because,” said the contestant

Freestyle wrestler Khetang Plievin the finger came off in the middle of a match at a CFFC promotion night in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Match American Devin Goodalea against had to be stopped when the judge found Pliev missing a finger. Goodale won by technical knockout because Plievin was not considered able to continue the match, even if he himself wanted to.

The match at the end the cornermen gathered to marvel at the hand and indeed, the contestant lacked a left anonymous.

ESPN said the finger was searched at the scene several minutes before it was found inside Pliev’s glove.

The finger was fastened back in place at the hospital. Pliev thanked for the messages he received and said he was fine. He also thanked the doctor who put the finger in place Maggie Wilsonia.

After arriving about the hospital Pliev said TMZ Sportsin in the consignment that he didn’t even want painkillers. He said he felt something in his finger as his opponent jerked his hand. In that situation, the wrestlers wrestled against the cage on the ground.

Pliev hopes to get a UFC deal in the future and sent a UFC boss to the program Dana White greetings.

“I am willing to lose my fingers UFC Agreement due.”

Pliev, 37, is a former Olympic-level wrestler. He was born in Russia but represented Canada.