Free Match Freestyle wrestler Glenn Sparv took his coach to Abu Dhabi’s “fighting island” and enjoys seeing acquaintances himself

The free kick has taken over Glenn Sparvin caged in parts of Southeast Asia, China and Australia, among others, but now the man is in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

The reason is the Freestyle match again, even though Sparv does not get into the cage.

Sparv is one of the Samogitians Justin Tafan coaches. Tafa will face the Brazilian in a heavyweight match between the UFC Carlos Felipen today saturday.

“I helped him over the years, sparring, and now a couple of years I’ve been a coach. I’ve traveled with him around the world before, and now we ended up here. “

Star wrestlers Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier practiced in open practice at Yas Shopping Mall in Abu Dhabi in September 2019.­

Venue is the UFC’s ‘fighting island’ (Fight Island) marketed by Yas Island.

“This isn’t really an island, I don’t know why this is called an island. It’s kind of a peninsula, maybe this is, ”Sparv notes and laughs.

“Island” is a built area that includes the Formula 1 Yas Marina Circuit, among others. Sparv says the track is visible from the hotel window, and money is displayed in addition to the track.

“It shows up everywhere: in boats, cars, buildings. It’s pretty awful how the country is built if politics is thought of, ”Sparv says, referring to millions of vulnerable migrant workers.

UFC event Sparv, on the other hand, has nothing bad to say about the arrangements. According to his assessment, everything possible has been done with regard to the coronavirus.

All contestants live in one hotel and event officials in another. There is an area between the hotels where athletes can move. If something is needed, it will be imported.

This way, contestants don’t have to connect outside the “bubble” and take the risk of getting infected.

“We were tested twice in the first 48 hours, then tested before the event and before we go home.”

Although Sparv has not left the hotel grounds, time has passed hastily. “Battle Island” will be fought twice next week next Saturday, so there will be plenty of freestyle wrestlers and their backing forces.

For Sparv, this means an opportunity for social interaction that has been low for almost a year due to the coronavirus.

“I know 3-4 contestants and their coaches from each match card. It’s fun to see acquaintances. It feels like some kind of privilege or luxury these days. ”

Freestyle wrestler Glenn Sparv currently lives in Vaasa.­

Sparvin the visit to Abu Dhabi lasts a total of more than a week, and he will head to Finland on Monday. He is from Oravais, but his current home can be found 50 kilometers from Vaasa.

The freestyle gloves have not been able to get dusty despite the match break, even though their hands have done different chores during the day.

Sparv says he did the work of a mechanic and tried to save money to be ready to leave the world when the opportunity arose again.

“When you have a country boy, you know a little bit of everything. But nothing good, ”he says and laughs.

Coronavirus marked by an exceptional year has caused Sparv to have gray hair, but the past month has also accommodated two positive events.

Sparv, 32, got married before Christmas. He acknowledges the congratulations in his typical way.

“Congratulations or apologies on how to take it now. It’s game over now. When you turn 30, it’s time to get married for the first time. ”

For the first time?

“Did I say it out loud?” Sparv asks in an innocent voice and bursts into laughter again.

Another favorite family event was becoming an uncle. Captain of the men’s national football team Tim Sparv got his wife Jitka Nováčkován with daughter in January.

Does Uncle have any tricks in his back pocket for his niece?

“It’s probably best not to teach a newcomer any tricks. If he follows in the footsteps of his father and mother, it will surely be good. ”

“But I guess I sometimes have to be a babysitter, even though I might be asked last.”

Alkaneelle Sparv has no high hopes for the coronavirus as well. She says she lives one week at a time and plans to enjoy the little things. The hope is to get to the match in March-April. It doesn’t matter.

“Somewhere the match needs to be dug. Now is a good time to disturb the match organizers. ”

“My worries are pretty small in the end, many find it much harder. I don’t starve, but I just want to fight. ”