Free Match Francis Ngannou’s rise from a sand mine child worker to UFC heavyweight champion: “I promised to show skeptics”

Freestyle organization The UFC heavyweight champion changed on Saturday when a Cameroonian Francis Ngannou knocked out an American in the evening’s main event Stipe Miocicin in the second installment in Las Vegas.

The events that led to the clash began when Ngannou left the straight straight forward while reversing the match position and hitting the left straight so that Miocic flew against the cage.

Ngannou turned on, but Miocic got out of the situation.

Miocic went on to attack himself, leaving Ngannou with a counterattack on his left chin. Miocic dropped from the blow to the canvas.

Ngannou is considered the toughest batsman in UFC history based on test results.

Both contestants were 193-centimeters, but 119-pound Ngannou dominated the 106-pound Miocic with his powerful blows. Ngannou lost to Miocic in January 2018 when Miocic took the match on the mat.

Cameroonian the journey to the UFC has been a long one. He has lived in poverty and worked as a child in sand mines. As an adult, Ngannou came as a refugee across the Mediterranean to France in the hope of a better life.

In a post-match interview, Ngannou said the feeling of victory is incredible.

“I made myself a promise when I was little that I would show skeptics who believed I was worse than them that it wasn’t my fault. If only I get the chance, do something wonderful, and for this I am here. I work to be great. ”

The fact that Ngannou got to show his skeptics brought a great sense of satisfaction.

While visiting his home village, Ngannou has visited sand mines to meet his old friends. Stopping at a mine today is fun for him, but as a child it wasn’t.