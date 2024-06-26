Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Free Match | Finnish wrestler close to UFC contract

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2024
in World Europe
Free Match | Finnish wrestler close to UFC contract
Omran Chaaban defeated the Russian by choke.

Finland free match hope Omran Chaaban is one step closer to the UFC dream. Chaaban won The Ultimate Fighter in the Russian program Shamidkhan Magomedov with the strangulation of the second batch.

With the win, Chaaban, 23, advanced to the semi-finals of TUF. So he needs two more wins to grab the handsome UFC deal as the main prize.

The Ultimate Fighter is a legendary reality TV show that has been running since 2005, which follows the fighters and shows a real freestyle tournament. The winner of the tournament will be given a UFC contract that opens the gates to the biggest organization in the sport.

Finnish-Lebanese Chaaban participates in the middleweight tournament UFC champion Alexa Grasson in the team.

