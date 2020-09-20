Free Match Donald Trump called UFC contestant among the winning interview: “You are my, my fans and I’m yours”

Covington won the main event of Tyron Woodie’s UFC match event.

The United States president Donald Trump is notoriously a freestyle friend, and on Saturday the man wanted to congratulate one of his supporters Colby Covingtonia and regretted not seeing this match.

Covington won Tyron Woodien UFC in the main event of the match event, and Trump called Covington in the middle of the post-match interview.

“I’m a great fighter,” Trump told Covington, who put his phone on speaker. Covington was wearing a Trump election campaign cap.

“You do it so easily, I don’t know how you can do it. Pat on the back. I wanted to watch the match today. You were great. I’m proud of you.”

“You are my, my fans and I’m yours.”

Ring judge suspended the fight in the fifth set when Woodley injured his ribs. Covington had controlled the match.