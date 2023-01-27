Saturday, January 28, 2023
Free Match | Conor McGregor was hit by a motorist – thought he survived thanks to the skill of falling

January 27, 2023
Freestyle star Conor McGregor was in traffic on a bike: “It wasn’t my time yet”

Irish freestyle star Conor McGregor got into a wild dangerous situation on Friday.

McGregor, 34, says on his Instagram account that he got hit by a speeding car on his bicycle. He posted a picture of the bike lying on its side in the middle of the road.

“I just got hit by a car from behind. The sun was dimming, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me. Thank God it wasn’t my time yet. Thanks also to wrestling and judo. The ability to fall in a controlled manner saved my life,” McGregor wrote along with the photo.

McGregor in addition to the photo, also published two videos from the scene. In the videos, the car driver apologizes profusely, but McGregor doesn’t seem to hold a grudge.

The driver also takes the volunteer, who is in some degree of shock and is thanking God for surviving, and his bicycle. Apparently to give the man a ride home.

McGregor is a former UFC world champion in both featherweight and lightweight. He played his last match in 2021, when his leg was badly broken in the match Dustin Poirier against.

Despite the strong threat, the next match is not coming yet, because McGregor is not currently participating in the US anti-doping organization USADA’s testing program.

He has to be part of the program for at least half a year to get his match rights back.

