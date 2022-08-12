Free Match | Conor McGregor stars in 1980s classic, makes acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

The freestyle star is involved in the new version of the movie Road House.

Double UFC champion Conor McGregor made his acting debut in the film. The Irish wrestler is a 1980s classic film Road House in the new film adaptation.

He plays the main role in the film Jake Gyllenhaal and directs the film Doug Lima. The website tells about it Deadline.

The original version Road House – a hot bar premiered in 1989. At that time, the lead role was played by Patrick Swayze. The film tells the story of a night club orderly supervisor who is hired for a club where things have gotten out of hand.

The film wasn’t exactly a critical success when it came out, but it achieved cult fame, especially with television distribution.

In the new version follows a former UFC fighter played by Gyllenhaal who becomes a porter, but soon discovers that all is not as it seems at the restaurant.

Although the exact details of McGregor’s role are unknown, sources say that he will not be playing himself.

McGregor tweeted about his role with a wink emoji, but otherwise has not commented on his film project.

The UFC star last fought a year ago when he broke his leg in a fight Dustin Poirier against. He is expected to return to the cage later this year.