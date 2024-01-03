Free – Liberi: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Free – Liberi is the film broadcast this evening, 3 January 2024, on Rai 3 for the first time from 9.20pm. A 2020 film, directed by Fabrizio Maria Cortese, with Sandra Milo and Ivano Marescotti. The story of five elderly people all hosted in a retirement home. Their days pass monotonously bored and disappointed by their family members whom they never see and from whom they receive no affection. Let's see the plot and cast together.

Plot

The film tells the story of five elderly Romans, all guests in the same retirement home. They all spend their days in the same way, bored by the routine and disappointed by their family members, whom they don't see often and from whom they don't receive affection. One day they decide to embark on an escape to travel to Puglia and reach Salerno. This adventure begins when one of them, Mirna (Sandra Milo), a woman of Serbian origin, who came to Italy to escape the violence of the Yugoslav wars, decides to reunite with her old love. The man named Dragomir (Antonio Catania) is wanted by the police and has been presumed dead for some time. In reality, Mirna knows that her beloved is well hidden in Salento, where he has lived for over ten years.

The four old age companions, the ex-trader Rocco (Ivano Marescotti), his brother Luchino (Enzo Salvi), a maniacal cook, the ex-captain Antonio (Babak Karimi) and the heart-suffering singer Erica (Corinne Clery) decide to help the their friend in her love adventure and join her on this road trip. The five are convinced that the meeting with Dragomir will change their lives, but will the lively elders succeed in the task?

Free – Free: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast? The protagonists are Sandra Milo, Ivano Marescotti, Enzo Salvi, Corinne Clery, Babak Karimi, Antonio Catania, Marco Marzocca, Sergio Friscia, Tullio Solenghi, Shalana Santana, Michele Venitucci, Paolo De Vita, Martina Palmitesta, Erika Blanc. Let's see the actors and their characters played.

Sandra Milo: Mirna

Ivano Marescotti: Rocco

Enzo Salvi: Paolo Luchini

Corinne Clery: Erica

Babak Karimi: Antonio

Antonio Catania: Dragomir

Marco Marzocca:

Sergio Friscia:

Tullio Solenghi:

Shalana Santana: Paola

Michele Venitucci: Donato

Martina Palmitesta:

Erika Blanc:

Stefano Scarfini:

Paolo De Vita:

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Free – Liberi live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 from 9.20pm today, 3 January 2024. Also in streaming and on demand on Rai Play.