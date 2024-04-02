Pleased fans! This week, the band Interpol surprised all its followers in Mexico and the world after announcing a completely free presentation in Mexican territory. The group will be singing their best songs this year and here we tell you everything you need to know to be present at the public concert. Discover the date, time and location of the long-awaited exhibition.

Interpol usually visit Mexico often as part of various tours or some music festivals; However, it left thousands of fans in awe of the sudden announcement of a free concert in the country and organized in conjunction with the Ministry of Culture in order to satisfy your audience.

When, where and what time is the free Interpol concert in Mexico?

Through your account instagram, Interpol announced that it will be presented this April 20 at the Mexico Zócalo as part of a completely free presentation for all his followers in the country and the world. In addition, he also revealed that the show will start at 7 p.m. so that all the public who wants to be present can take precautions and schedule the date.

This is how Interpol announced its free concert in Mexico for April 20. Photo: Instagram/Interpol

“We are absolutely electrified with excitement to announce that we will be playing a free concert for our Mexican fans, and, indeed, fans everywhere, at the Zócalo, in the heart of Mexico City, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. It is a dream for us to be able to perform on such an iconic and historic stage! We're going to give it a go, so go or 'be square', as they say,” can be read in the Instagram post made by the popular band.

Who organizes the free Interpol concert in Mexico?

As announced by the North American group itself Interpolthis free presentation is carried out by the Ministry of Culture of Mexico, the same one that tries to promote the growth of art with this type of shows. It should be noted that this band has a large number of Mexican fans.

What other artists have performed at the CDMX Zócalo?

Free presentations at Mexico Cityprecisely in the Plinthare nothing new for Mexicans today, since groups and personalities such as pink floyd, Paul MCCARTNEY and Rosalia They have already said present in this scenario. However, these shows never cease to surprise music lovers due to the quality of the artists on stage.