Rincón de Romos, Aguascalientes.- Free ice rink inaugurated in Rincón de Romos as a Christmas activitycitizens will be able to enjoy this attraction from the December 16 to January 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

It is the first time that the municipality has an ice rink and is looking for bring recreational activities to all the inhabitants of the municipalities of the interior of the state, according to the Government of Aguascalientes.

The governor Tere Jiménez inaugurated the ice rink and he went to Pabellón de Arteaga to lead another December activity, for which he took the opportunity to send his good wishes to the people of Aguascalientes.

“I wish you much happiness, tranquility and harmony on these dates. Remember that the objective of these celebrations is to live together and share unforgettable moments with our loved ones,” said the governor.

The president also gave Start of the Rincón de Romos Christmas Soccer Tournament and urged the youth to strive to obtain the best result.

He also went to the Casas del Bien Común of the Social Development Secretariat of Rincón de Romos and Pabellón de Arteaga to spend some time with families from those municipalities.

