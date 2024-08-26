They say that the best things in life are free and the worst thing of all is that either we don’t take advantage of them or we miss them and so on. That’s why here at TierraGamer we tell you about a free Japanese cinema platform where you just have to register and that’s it.

This free Japanese film platform is called JFF Theater and comes from the Japan Foundation, which is a foundation to promote Japanese culture around the world and which usually makes this kind of effort for the entire community.

Now Japanese Cinema on the free platform of Japan Foundation

Create an account for the JFF Theater It’s very simple. You will be asked to create a user, enter a valid email address, say where you are from and the traditional password, which preferably does not include your birthday..

You can then decide whether or not you want to receive the service’s newsletter, which can help you stay up to date with all the new things they may offer.

Source: Japan Foundation

Then, and very optionally, you can choose whether you want to receive messages from the Japan Foundation offices in your country, which doesn’t sound bad at all if you’re interested in Japanese culture.

This Japanese film and anime service finally works as a festival at home

The JFF Theater is an initiative by the Japan Foundation to make it possible for people to watch quality Japanese cinema. It doesn’t try to compete with Netflix, Disney Plus or Prime Video with quantity.

For example, at this initial stage they have 5 films: 4 live actions and 1 anime

Anime: Eve no Jikan – The Movie – Available until October 31, 2024

Documentary: Sumodo – The Successors of the Samurai – Available until September 30, 2024

Documentary: Tora-san in Goto – Available until October 31, 2024

Drama – It’s a Summer Film! – Available until September 30, 2024

Comedy – Happy Flight – Available until October 31, 2024

This is a good opportunity to open your horizons and learn more about Japanese cinema, and what's better if it's free.