The judicial authority considered that the crime of qualified homicide to the detriment of nine people close to the boss Miguel Angel Felix GallardoThe boss of bosses, already prescribed.

The Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office requested an arrest warrant against the drug trafficker, for events that occurred 31 years ago.

However, the Court of First Instance of the Judicial District of Hidalgo, based in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, determined yesterday that the crime is prescribed.

On May 10, and after 28 years of being imprisoned in Mexico and the United States, a federal court ordered the release of Palma Salazar, acquitting him of the crime of organized crime in the last trial he had open before the courts.

María Dolores Olarte Ruvalcaba, investigating magistrate of the First Collegiate Court of Appeal of Jalisco, determined that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) did not offer sufficient elements to prove the full responsibility of the Sinaloan capo. See also Amber Heard Plans to Appeal Verdict in Johnny Depp Defamation Case

The drug trafficker was acquitted because the FGR did not locate or present before a judge two protected witnesses who testify against him about the participation of Palma Salazar in various activities within organized crime.