It's almost Christmas now, so why not dedicate yourself to some completely free themed games? Let's discover some very recent ones.

Like every year, as the Christmas many are published free games themed, generally horror. Let's discover some very recent ones, which you can download and play immediately to make your parties better, or worse (depending on your point of view).

Santa's Workshop Let's start with Santa's Workshop by Break Even Games, a first-person horror game with PlayStation-style graphics, in which we have to wrap the presents that Santa Claus will then bring to children all over the world with his super sonic sleigh. It's a shame that the big pot-bellied man's factory is not the place of peace and serenity described in fairy tales. In its simplicity, Santa's Workshop boasts multiple endings, an infinite mode, ten horror events and lots of good Christmas music. Download Santa's Workshop from itch.io

Santa Ate The Wrong Cookies Santa Ate The Wrong Cookies by Antoine Fauville is another game with PS1 graphics. In this case it is an FPS in which we have to knock down snowmen, toys, Christmas trees and so on. The protagonist? Santa Claus himself who, poisoned by a biscuit, must manage to return home to Mrs Claus to be healed. See also The Quarry has entered the Gold phase Santa Ate The Wrong Cookies can be finished in about 20 minutes, it's very light but doesn't lack horror touches. It also includes two bosses. Download Santa Ate The Wrong Cookies from Itch.io

Milo and the Christmas Gift Milo and the Christmas Tree is a small, but delightful game Milo and the Christmas Gift by Johan Scherft is a truly delightful point-and-click adventure with completely hand-drawn graphics. This is a spin off of the adventure Milo and the Magpies (has 98% of approximately 2,400 positive reviews on Steam), with the cat protagonist of the series who must manage to bring home a missing Christmas present. Milo and the Christmas Gift consists of 5 chapters and lasts about 30 minutes, but it is really well made and worth playing. Milo and the Christmas Gift can be downloaded from Steam.