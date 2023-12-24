It's almost Christmas now, so why not dedicate yourself to some completely free themed games? Let's discover some very recent ones.
Like every year, as the Christmas many are published free games themed, generally horror. Let's discover some very recent ones, which you can download and play immediately to make your parties better, or worse (depending on your point of view).
Santa's Workshop
Let's start with Santa's Workshop by Break Even Games, a first-person horror game with PlayStation-style graphics, in which we have to wrap the presents that Santa Claus will then bring to children all over the world with his super sonic sleigh. It's a shame that the big pot-bellied man's factory is not the place of peace and serenity described in fairy tales.
In its simplicity, Santa's Workshop boasts multiple endings, an infinite mode, ten horror events and lots of good Christmas music.
Download Santa's Workshop from itch.io
Milo and the Christmas Gift
Milo and the Christmas Gift by Johan Scherft is a truly delightful point-and-click adventure with completely hand-drawn graphics. This is a spin off of the adventure Milo and the Magpies (has 98% of approximately 2,400 positive reviews on Steam), with the cat protagonist of the series who must manage to bring home a missing Christmas present.
Milo and the Christmas Gift consists of 5 chapters and lasts about 30 minutes, but it is really well made and worth playing.
Milo and the Christmas Gift can be downloaded from Steam.
Santa's Troubles
Finally, we also give a retro touch to this news binder reporting Santa's Troubles by LC-Games for Commodore 64, playable on original hardware or via emulators. It is a fixed screen platformer in which Santa Claus must recover packages to bring to children stolen by some criminals.
Consisting of sixteen levels, the game is conceptually very simple and recalls some of the classics for the Commodore machine.
Santa's Trouble can be downloaded from itch.io
