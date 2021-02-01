The debate on the conditions for long-term coverage of our electricity needs is important. It is not certain that studies of the type of that carried out by the Electricity Transport Network (RTE) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) at the initiative of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, focusing on ” all-renewable ”, are very enlightening. They establish the idea that the solution to climate issues could be summed up in the substitution of renewable energies for nuclear electricity production capacities. This idea is wrong both technically and economically, societally and politically. It leads to a dead end.

Climate change is caused by CO2 emissions. The objective is therefore to develop the use of energy sources which do not emit this gas, not to reduce those which already meet this need today, foremost among which is nuclear. The reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) disagree with the shortcut “no CO2 emitter = renewable” which dominates the energy debate in Europe.

On the technical level, the rise in power of renewable energies comes up against serious difficulties, given their intermittent and non-controllable nature.

To overcome this intermittence, the RTE-AIE study lists the essential technical conditions: equipping the country with “large-scale” electricity storage installations, the cost and feasibility of which are not certain; increase the number of high-voltage lines to take advantage of geographic shifts in wind and solar production; invest in equipment that stabilizes the current frequency. In addition, there are societal constraints that are unknown today: user demand would become directly managed by the operator of the electricity network. In the event of a weak wind and a setting or hazy sun, users would automatically see their heating drop, their water heater cut off, their deferred electric vehicle recharging, or even their full discharge to produce the electricity that wind turbines and solar panels do. do not produce …

Most of the studies are silent on the financial dimension and the additional costs generated by the nuclear phase-out. At best, they underestimate the costs of strengthening the electricity network and storing renewable sources. They do not take into account the expense represented by the preferential feed-in tariffs spread over fifteen or twenty years and the advantage linked to an almost unconditional injection priority. The scenarios associated with “all-renewable” are based on hypotheses of drastic reduction in electricity consumption which call into question most industrial activities and access to energy for all. This approach is inspired by the Malthusian theses of negaWatt.

In addition, experts agree that wind and solar power consume much more raw materials, and in particular rare earths or metals. The RTE-AIE study mentions this, without however emphasizing its ecological importance.

Finally, the choice to seek to do without nuclear power at all costs entails a major political risk in terms of sovereignty. As in food and health matters, energy sovereignty is fundamental. After Alstom’s passage under the American flag, the non-renewal of the nuclear fleet that the 100% renewable scenarios aim to justify would lead to the liquidation of France’s assets in civilian nuclear power. France would then be completely dependent for its electricity supply as it is already for solar with respect to Chinese production and for wind with Danish or German producers. In fact, it would in the future be highly dependent on thermal, coal and gas production from its European neighbors to ensure the production-consumption balance. If each European country did this, the whole of Europe would risk the blackout. Dark prospect which one can ward off the realization.

Jean-Christophe Le Duigou and Jean-Pierre Sotura Trade unionists, former members of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE)