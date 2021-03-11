The ecological priority is to contain global warming within the livable limits proposed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This is what should guide all our policies. Decarbonize as much as possible our production methods and our lifestyles. The current political solutions consist in insisting on eco-citizen actions. It’s nice and I do not wish in any way to discourage the militant gestures of our compatriots, but how can we fail to see that this serves to hide the renouncements to change the system? Because that is what our country needs: an ecological revolution! And it is possible. Decarbonizing the industry should go through a few fairly simple solutions in terms of substance, and reconciling social and ecological justice:

– Relocate productions in France. Recreating jobs and reducing the exorbitant carbon footprint linked to transport (the leading source of CO2 emissions in France). For example, digital technology consumes CO2 largely because the terminals (decoders, etc.) are produced in Asia, while we have the resources to produce them in France. Technicolor was doing it in Angers, until recently.

– Do not ratify or withdraw from free trade treaties which promote long-distance freight transport, which is costly for the climate, and which should be taxed.

– Encourage low-carbon production processes by financing public research and by encouraging these production methods through a bonus-malus (for example, VAT reduced or not depending on the carbon footprint of the industries considered).

– Exit carbon-based energies: the priority is to do away with oil, gas and coal. We will therefore need other forms of energy (renewable and nuclear) in these times of energy transition. To say that we also need nuclear power is to listen to the experts of the IPCC. Moreover, a traditionally anti-nuclear European Green Party has changed its tune on this issue. And to say, at the same time, our requirement to put the public energy service in a monopoly situation, for security reasons as well as to promote a fall in the costs of renewable energy, and therefore its progression.

– Support the necessary ecological changes by securing employment. The PCF is proposing an employment-training security law for this purpose. It takes on a stronger meaning to support the necessary changes. Do we want to close the last coal-fired power stations or convert a refinery? It’s okay, but no employee should be left behind. There must be a real listening to the alternative proposals of employees (who should have a real right of scrutiny) and support (thanks to this law) towards training courses redirecting them towards more environmentally-friendly employment.

I end this forum with a point. If we want to move towards these necessary profound changes in our production methods, there will be changes in terms of employment. Jobs destroyed in the most polluting industries, jobs created using new production methods that are more environmentally friendly, such as what will be necessary to develop rail transport (major works to create new rail lines, production of trains , railway jobs, etc.). If we want these developments to take place quickly, it cannot be done against employees but with them. The climate emergency requires action to be taken quickly and efficiently. A responsible government should implement this job-training security law, at least on an experimental basis in the industrial sectors affected first by these ecological changes. This is what we are doing.