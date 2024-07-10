In the southern state of Texas, United Statesdifferent Organizations will be providing free food pantries during the second week of July with the only requirement being to reach the locations on board a car.

According to the criteria of

Organizations in North Texas regularly distribute food with fixed pantries, and sometimes have mobile pantries in different regions. For the second week of July, North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), one of the organizations with the largest presence in the area, will offer free food from this Wednesday until next Saturday, July 13.

The main requirement to access the benefit is to approach the locations determined by the organization on board a car, since they do not deliver food to people who arrive on foot. Also, Deliveries are on a first-come, first-served basis until inventory runs outand In the next few days they will be delivering to the following locations:

Wednesday, July 10: In Dallas, 9 AM to 11 AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 921 W Illinois Avenue

Thursday, July 11: In Wylie, 9 AM to 11 AM at Wylie Church of Christ, 901 S Ballard Ave.

Friday, July 12: 9 AM to 11 AM in Garland (Greater El Bethel – COGIC, 517 Helen Street); at The Colony (North Colony Church of Christ, 6404 Paige Road); in Rockwall (Our Savior Lutheran, 3003 Horizon Road); and in Mesquite (Grand View Baptist Church, 1401 I-30)

Saturday, July 13: Seagoville, 9 AM to 11 AM at Mt Zion Church of Sandbranch, 129 Burns Drive

Delivery has already begun and will continue until March 3. Photo:@northtexasfoodbank Share

Catholic Charities Food Pantries in Texas



Another of the important groups that provide Free food pantries in North Texas are provided by Catholic Charities of Dallas (CCD), which have deliveries directed primarily to people who receive government benefits such as SNAP, TANF, SSI, NSLP, Medicare or Medicaid, and to families who are below the poverty line or experiencing a temporary crisis, although it is not necessary to prove it.

The fixed pantries of the CCD will be found Available at the following locations during the second week of July: