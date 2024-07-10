According to the criteria of
The main requirement to access the benefit is to approach the locations determined by the organization on board a car, since they do not deliver food to people who arrive on foot. Also, Deliveries are on a first-come, first-served basis until inventory runs outand In the next few days they will be delivering to the following locations:
- Wednesday, July 10: In Dallas, 9 AM to 11 AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 921 W Illinois Avenue
- Thursday, July 11: In Wylie, 9 AM to 11 AM at Wylie Church of Christ, 901 S Ballard Ave.
- Friday, July 12: 9 AM to 11 AM in Garland (Greater El Bethel – COGIC, 517 Helen Street); at The Colony (North Colony Church of Christ, 6404 Paige Road); in Rockwall (Our Savior Lutheran, 3003 Horizon Road); and in Mesquite (Grand View Baptist Church, 1401 I-30)
- Saturday, July 13: Seagoville, 9 AM to 11 AM at Mt Zion Church of Sandbranch, 129 Burns Drive
Catholic Charities Food Pantries in Texas
Another of the important groups that provide Free food pantries in North Texas are provided by Catholic Charities of Dallas (CCD), which have deliveries directed primarily to people who receive government benefits such as SNAP, TANF, SSI, NSLP, Medicare or Medicaid, and to families who are below the poverty line or experiencing a temporary crisis, although it is not necessary to prove it.
The fixed pantries of the CCD will be found Available at the following locations during the second week of July:
- Jan Pruitt Community Pantry: in Lancaster, at 123 Alexander Ave. Tuesday-Saturday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Our Lady of San Juan de Lagos – Santa Teresita: in Dallas, at 2601 Singleton Blvd. Monday and Thursday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help: in Dallas at 7617 Cortland Ave. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 AM to 11 AM
- Ennis Container Pantry: In Ennis, at 401 East Lampasas St. Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 12 PM
- Joe’s Pantry: In Dallas, at 8102 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy. Tuesday through Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM
