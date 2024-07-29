Yeah lives in Texas and you are having financial difficulties feeding yourself or your family, good news, Throughout the week, various organizations will provide free food supplies in various areas of the state. Learn the details and what requirements you must meet.

According to the criteria of

Although some locations are maintained over the course of months, others carry out programs to bring aid to various locations. These are some of the options for the week of July 29 to August 3.

North Texas Food Bank Free Food Pantries

For this week, according to their website, will be offering food pantries at several churches in North Texas. Confirmed locations for this week are:

Our Savior Lutheran, 3003 Horizon Road, Rockwall (9 AM to 11 AM)

North Colony Church of Christ, 6404 Paige Road, The Colony (9 AM to 11 AM)

Grand View Baptist Church, 1401 I-30, Mesquite (10 AM to 12 PM)

Mt Zion Church of Sandbranch, 129 Burns Drive, Seagoville (9 AM to 11 AM)

In this case it is not necessary to make any type of registrationjust show up at the time agreed upon at the location. The condition is that you will have to come by vehicle, since people on foot are not accepted. The managers will ask you for information such as your name and how many members your family is made up of in order to give you the sufficient amount of food.

North Texas Food Bank is one of the organizations that provides free food supplies. Photo:Facebook North Texas Food Bank Share

Free food pantries from Catholic Charities in Texas

Catholic Charities in Dallas also offers food pantries to those who need it. In this case, they have fixed and mobile headquarters.

To get the benefit It is necessary to belong to some government program such as SANP, TANF, or Medicaid. However, you do not need to prove this. Assistance is also an option for people who are facing a temporary crisis due to natural disasters. You will only need to show identification.

You can check which are the fixed locations on their website while, This week’s mobile venues are as follows:

Our Lady of Pepetual Help. 7617 Cortland Ave. Dallas. 9AM

Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos. 2601 Singleton Blvd. Dallas. 9AM

Canaan Christian Church. 3720 Marquis Dr. Garland. 9AM

Our Lady of Pepetual Help. 7617 Cortland Ave. Dallas. 9AM

In Pursuit of Christ. 1401 Powell Rd. Mesquite. 9 AM

Sanra Fe Trails Apartment. 6318 Ridgecrest Rd. Dallas. 9AM

St. Cecilia. 1809 West Davis Street. Dallas. 12:30 PM

New Life Assembly. 3212 Kyle Rd. Rowlett. 12:30 PM

Oasis on the MT CHC. 821 E Miller Rd. Garland. 12:30 PM

St. Luke. 202 South MacArthur Blvd. Irving. 9AM

St. Mark. 1100 W 15th. Flat. 9AM

Trinity Church Waxahachie. 515 E Marvin Ave. Waxahachie. 9AM

St. Martin of Tours. 9470 Rd 213, Forney. 9AM

Praise Embassy. 9759 Forest Lane. Dallas. 12:30 PM

Rapha’s World Ministries. 1350 E Arapaho Rd. Suite 120. Richardson. 12:30 PM

Abundant Grace Embassy. 3606 Shepherd Lane. Balch Springs. 12:30 PM

Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. 3811 Oaks Lawn Ave. Dallas. 12:30 PM

Free food pantries in Tarrant, Texas

Specifically in Tarrant County, the Tarrant Area Food Bank, offers free food pantries from Tuesday to Saturday at different locations.

You can check the specific calendar with the upcoming locations as they offer the benefit throughout the month, But for this week, this is what is planned:

LVT Rise. 8201 Calmont Ave. Fort Worth. 10AM

Northside Baptist Church MP. 910 North Main St. Weatherford. 3 PM

Vivagene Park – FBH. 501 E Pecan St. Hurst. 5 PM

Neighbors Feeding Neighbors. 301 Loop 567 Granbury. 8:30 AM

OH Stowe. 4201 Rita Ln. Haltom City. 5:30 PM

Hamilton United Care-HICO. 400 W First St. Hico. 10AM

RCCG City of Truth. 2015 S Cooper St. Arlington. 4 PM

Heritage of Faith MP. 10350 Old Cleburne Crowley Jct. Crowley. 9AM

FUMC Decatur. 104 S Miller St. Decatur. 8AM

Kyrell’s 1st Qtr Foundation MP. 1508 Talton Ave Fort Worth. 11AM

The Potter’s House Mobile Pantry. 1270 Woodhaven Blvd. Fort Worth. 9AM

Mobile Pantry Las Vegas Trail. 3100 Las Vegas Trail. Fort Worth. 12 PM

Cross Point Nazarene Church. 3000 NW Loop 820. Fort Worth. 1 PM

RCCG Lighthouse. 711 E Broad St. Mansfield. 11AM