NATIONAL VACCINATION PROGRAMFollowing advice from the Health Council, people with lung complaints after a corona infection, morbid obesity and dementia can now also receive a free flu shot. The rota vaccine remains available only for a fee.

That is what State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health, ChristenUnie) has just reported in a letter to the House of Representatives. The Health Council previously ruled that the ‘flu shot group’ can be expanded to include people who suffer from lung damage after a covid infection, morbid obesity or dementia. They run the risk of becoming more seriously ill after being infected with the flu virus. The cabinet will accept that advice and will free up money for this expansion.

“We had to find funding for three parts of the vaccination policy in this spring memorandum. It did not work for the rota vaccine. Of course I would have preferred it differently, but because the financial resources are really limited at the moment, we had to make choices.” See also The Central Bank promised to support the Russian banks that fell under the sanctions

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

delay

Last autumn, pediatricians already reacted critically to the dawdling about the rota vaccine. “Worry if this is unnecessarily delayed,” said Károly Illy, chairman of the Dutch Association for Pediatrics (NVK) and also a member of the OMT during the corona crisis. Van Ooijen’s predecessor Paul Blokhuis already thought that the vaccine could be added to the national vaccination program, but deferred the decision to the new cabinet. So now it can’t find money.

The contagious rotavirus affects almost all children under the age of five and causes diarrhea and vomiting. In severe cases, it can lead to dehydration and organ failure as a result. Tens of thousands of parents every year take their child to the doctor after being infected, on average about 3600 children under the age of 5 end up in hospital every year because of the infection. See also Desmond Tutu, a symbol of the fight against 'apartheid' in South Africa, dies

Van Ooijen reports that it remains possible for parents to vaccinate their children against rotavirus. “The vaccine is available on prescription from a general practitioner, some GGDs and vaccination centers. But parents have to pay for it themselves.”

The rotavirus vaccination must then be requested from the general practitioner. A full vaccination (two doses) costs 138 euros.

Watch our health videos below:

Join the conversation

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do this because we want to have a conversation with people who stand for what they say, and who also put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.