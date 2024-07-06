Sevastopol Governor Attends Free First Aid Courses

Free courses in basic first aid skills have opened in Sevastopol. This was reported on Saturday, July 6, in its Telegram– the city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, who attended the classes, wrote on the channel.

“These courses started today in all municipalities of the city, they are held at our schools. I was in Balaklava, at school No. 25,” he said.

The head of the city listened to a lecture given by the head of the admissions department of the 9th hospital, Elena Chuprinova, and her husband, the head of the feldsher-midwife station in Peredovoye, Pavel Chuprinov.

The governor recalled that the decision to organize these courses in Sevastopol was made after the missile attack on the beach on June 23. He called on everyone to refresh their memory of the necessary skills or learn about them in free courses.

“You will get basic skills. God forbid that you will never need them. But in a critical situation, you will be able to save someone’s life,” Razvozzhaev emphasized.

The attack on Sevastopol that prompted the training took place on June 23. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired five ATACMS missiles, one of which exploded over Uchkuyevka Beach while people were there. According to official figures, more than 150 people were injured, and four could not be saved.