After the leaks and after Garena He had no choice but to confirm that he would soon have a special collaboration for Free fire, with anime One punch man, finally the official announcement was made.

The developer of Free fire revealed the details of the work they are doing to include various elements of the original manga created by One, in the battle royale for mobile devices.

Through a statement, Garena noted that the event of One punch man will bear the name of ‘Hero Test‘, which will be the first exclusive collaboration of 2021.

This event will be available starting next January 10, with a large amount of content inspired by the series of One punch man, like new skins, collections, and a special interface.

You can take control of Saitama in Free Fire

Precisely, it will be on January 15 when the interface of Free fire completely change to give way to iconic elements of One punch man, which will reference the anime on the home island and popular items like airdrops and aircraft.

This is when players will have access to the variety of objects and skins inspired by the series, so you can dress your avatar in the clothes of Saitama or Genos.

Also, anyone who logs into Free fire On January 23rd, he will receive a Saitama surfboard as a gift; while there will be two new weapon skins: the M1887-One Punch Man and the M4A1-Genos.

The ‘Hero Test’ event will also feature exclusive trainings with Saitama starting on January 15, in which you will have the possibility of earning rewards for defeating monsters.

To do this, you must first collect tickets One punch man on the game maps and complete the daily missions. That will give you the right to train with Saitama and shine as the hero of Free fire.



