Fans of FreeFire From June 26 to July 25, you can now enjoy multiple nostalgic activities, which include: a smaller version of the old Peak, classic weapons from the video game, rewards, a documentary coming soon, offline activities and mainly that you will be able to play the classic modes that started the popularity of Free Fire 7 years ago, like the Battle Royale that was played with 40 players.

Throughout this anniversary party, you will be able to explore the Mini Peak that FreeFire created for all fans. Filled with nostalgic sights and sounds, Mini Peak is a themed floating island packed with iconic features, including a life-size version of the popular Peak area.

In Battle Royale mode, players will be able to interact with the silhouettes of other characters to redeem in-game rewards thanks to the Echoes of Friends event. We can also use the “memory portals”, which are distributed throughout the map to teleport to Mini Peak, a battlefield where players for each defeated enemy or box they open will be recommended with “memory points”.

Remembrance Points are used to enter the Hall of Glory and collect any of the Classic Weapons, which are now upgraded and can be used on the battlefield.

Source: Garena

On the other hand, in the other mode that offers FreeFire, Squad Duel, players will be able to be randomly teleported to Mini Peak and also obtain these nostalgic weapons. By interacting with the 7th Anniversary Suppliers, we can try to find special anniversary gift boxes and break them to get random loot. Additionally, winning squads will be congratulated with a “Booyah” celebration ceremony, the first of its kind in FreeFire.

For these celebrations they also optimized the game, from weapon adjustments to a new character, the neuroscientist, Kassie.

Along with these multiple activities already mentioned above, a wide variety of offline activities will also come to the game, such as: the game mode called the “Kelly’s Artificial Intelligence Photography Challenge” from July 5 to 14, in which players You can do up to 4 poses with it; the wall of stories, where players will be able to explore, like, comment and publish stories of their favorite memories playing Free Fire and finally the Documentary of the 7 years of the Garena game, which will be released on June 27 through a thematic animation that will tell the story of a player who has accumulated endless memories and fond friends throughout his years in this Battle Royale, closing the seventh anniversary of the video game.

Free Fire: 7th Anniversary Free Rewards for Everyone

A celebration like this could not be left without gifts, so to thank their most loyal fans for these 7 years, FreeFire brings with it a large amount of rewards for all players: a male anniversary outfit with special effects, a themed baseball bat, a skin for AC80, and the most coveted, the gloo wall relay.

To get the gloo wall relay, players will have to participate in a drawing before June 26 and 27. Do not be discouraged if you were not able to acquire it this way, since you can get it if you team up with those who have it to complete the Battle Royale 7th Anniversary event together.

