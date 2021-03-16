Since last March 12 the game of Free fire, as part of a collaboration, received manga and anime content from Attack on Titan, or Shingeki no Kyojin, as it is called in Japan.

There were a number of changes to the interface of this Battle royale, and for the same reason, there is new content based on the characters created by Hajime isayama. Among these are the appearances of my house Y Levi ackerman, like a couple of Titans.

Free Fire received content from Attack on Titan

In this case of Attack Titan and the Armored Titan. These are all popular choices, but certainly many players want to get their hands on the team’s outfit. Levi of the Exploration Corps, which also has the Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment.

It is not for less, since it is the favorite character of many fans. Even its creator admits that it is at the peak of its popularity. So how can your skin in this title?

Shingeki no Kyojin: Chileans ask to replace the statue of a politician with one of Levi

Levi ackerman is part of the maximum reward in roulette Free fire. It will be available for 15 days, so you have enough time to get it.

But what is the easiest way to do it? Here it should be noted that luck has a lot to do with getting it. Every time you spin the roulette you get something. As the prizes are won, they are removed. That increases the chances of it coming out.

To get Levi Ackerman you need luck

As in this game, each time the roulette is spun it is necessary to spend diamonds. The latter have a cost, and are usually sold in packages of 100, which are paid for with real money.

So the best thing is that Levi we get out as soon as possible. Although it is also possible to cancel two prizes before the first spin. It is in this way that you can ‘play with the system’ of Free fire and that there is a greater chance of achieving it.

Why the captain Levi ackerman of Attack on Titan is that popular? Simply, because so far he has been the most interesting character created by Hajime isayama. It even surpasses the protagonist, Eren jaeger.

No matter that his enemies outnumber him, he always finds a way to get ahead. Nor is he afraid of the size of the adversary in front of him. But above all, it stands out for having loyalty, courage and foolproof determination.

