As we have seen in cases similar to that of Free fireWhen a gamer’s life is involved in tragedy, there is often a need to point to video games as the sole cause of the problem.

In this case, a 15-year-old player from Piedras Negras, in northern Mexico, took his own life, as reported by local media such as Plinth and The opinion.

According to official statements: It was one of his brothers who found him on the ground after suffocating, as soon as the paramedics arrived, the young man was dead and they could not do more.

Free Fire, the scapegoat

As in other cases, both the media and people outside the family have indicated that the young man took his own life after another player: ‘challenged him to hang himself’ (sic), without giving further sources or justifications for this point. This only concerns your family and no one else.

Furthermore, it seems that they are trying to blame Free fire for the life of a minor as has happened with other games before like Pokemon.

It is undeniable that during the pandemic there have been strong effects on health such as severe depression and anxietyBut looking for a scapegoat is not a real solution.

Video games during the pandemic

In fact, there have been several studies that show that video games do not increase violence in minors and, in some cases, they decrease it considerably.

What’s more, during the pandemic, there have been many people declaring that games like Free fire or Light blue have helped improve mental health in these months, and even save their lives.

If you live in Mexico and require psychological help, we recommend these free services:

