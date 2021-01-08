Right now, the Battle royale developed by Garena It is one of the most prominent mobile games and that makes it a safe business. The point here is that many heard that this title was going to close. It is true? When does it close Free fire?

This trend that started like that and caused many players, happy with this shooter title, to wonder again and again – when does it close? Free fire – However, it is not when it will happen, rather why all this fuss originated.

At the end of 2020, information began to circulate that clearly stated that Free fire was going to close on January 7, 2021 all due to an alleged lawsuit by the creators of PUBG Battlegrounds.

It is worth noting that they were images or posts with bad writing that were circulating on the network and that they did not have some kind of source to support them. They only said that the closing of Free fire It was going to happen in the first week of January 2021 and that until 2023 the servers would be turned off.

The dissemination of information was such that many people thought that Garena’s game was really going to disappear. With this, that question of ‘when does Free Fire close?’ Began to go viral.

Free Fire won’t close

As we mentioned, Free fire is one of the mobile games with the highest income, just see the information it publishes Superdata of Nielsen. Nothing else in November 2020 were the game that had the most profits, remaining above Pokemon go and Roblox.

For that reason there is no basis whatsoever in the question of ‘when does Free Fire close‘, especially when it is one of the most popular products in the world and it would be crazy to Garena something that generates jobs and many dividends for the company.

On the other hand, it is worth emphasizing that Battle royale it has a lot of content and it usually receives several updates during the year and at the moment it already has its respective campaign underway.

One-Punch Man Joins Garena’s Game

So that you remove the question of when it closes from your mind Free fire, we are going to tell you that the game of Garena has an exclusive collaborative event with the One-Punch Man series.

Starting on January 10, the new event will offer a wealth of content from One-Punch Man in Free fire, including new skins, collections, and even a special interface.

This is a good time to enjoy Garena’s Battle Royale, you won’t regret it.



