Free fire has managed to keep its followers captive thanks to the implementation of additional content, which has brought important figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Very soon we will see a strange crossover with Shingeki no Kyojin, which opens the doors to have more anime content, and apparently, fans are already asking to work with a major series.

Although it seems unlikely, the players of Free fire they want the next big collaboration to be nothing more and nothing less than with Dragon ball, and there are already requests for it.

Through social networks the rumor began to circulate that Dragon Ball and Free Fire They were having a collaboration soon, and as you can imagine, the fans were excited.

We do not know exactly where this information came from, but there are comments that ask that it be real.

One of the main arguments that, according to fans, give validity to the rumor, is that the collaboration with Shingeki no Kyojin It started the same way and ended up becoming real.

Is a crossover of Free Fire with Dragon Ball possible?

Although we would like to give you good news about this information, the truth is that Garena It has not offered any data that suggests such collaboration, and it would also be very difficult to achieve it.

The main reason is that said negotiation would have to be with Bandai, who owns the license for video games, and being so successful it would not be cheap to acquire it.

Most likely, if they decide to continue collaborating with works by anime, Free fire Opt for the rights of a more accessible franchise.

A crossover with Dragon ball It sounds extremely difficult, but who knows, it might come true if enough fans ask for it.

We recommend you:

Source.



