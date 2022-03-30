A few days ago the final of the Free Fire League Opening 2022in which the team from miner esports. That after twelve intense days of the regular season in this battle royale.

12 teams from the region participated in these meetings. But only one of them could claim victory and that was what happened after a total of 473 eliminations. Each of the participants gave their best when competing.

But it was miner esports who managed to climb positions after qualifying in penultimate place. In a show of courage and skill, its members gave the surprise.

It was the coordinated work of Faith, fixa, Jot, Pablo and Qluso which allowed them to rise during the tournament. In total he earned 141 points, which put him above Ignis Esportswhich scored 114, and Arctic Gamingwhich got 105. It is a clear dominance over the other teams.

miner esports already shared a message about his victory in Free Fire League Opening 2022.

Through Twitter declared ‘WE ARE CHAMPIONS. With pure pick and shovel we consecrate ourselves in this great final, without being the favorite, without having the spotlight, WE ARE THE BEST IN LATAM’.

To the above, the team added recognizing its rival in the final of the competition ‘we are going to represent the region together with the monsters from @IGNSgg [Ignis Esports]’.

Minero Esports won the grand prize of Free Fire League Apertura 2022

That is how miner esports He won the prize of $51 thousand dollars, which is equivalent to $1 million 016 thousand 450.40 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

With its victory the team will represent Latin America in the Free Fire World Serieswhose finals will take place in Singapore.

What concerns to Ignis Esports, his second place gave him access to another stage where he will compete against 11 other teams. This is how you will seek to obtain your ticket for the next phase.

When will this year’s edition of the Free Fire World Series 2022? Well, from May 14 to 21 on Sentosa Island, a major tourist destination in Singapore.

In this place, 22 teams from 13 regions will face each other. will it succeed miner esports win again?

It looks complicated since they will face the best players in the world, but as they say out there ‘there is no worse fight than the one that is not done’.

